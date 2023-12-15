PSNI seeking to interview Bloody Sunday families over claim they took part in illegal procession

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood speaking to the media outside Strand Road Police Station in Derry, saying he will not be partaking any further in a investigation after being asked to attend for interview for alleged participation in an unnotified parade. Photograph: Jonathan McCambridge/PA Wire

The PSNI wants to interview prominent members of the Bloody Sunday families over an allegation they took part in an illegal procession when they walked to court together earlier this year, the families’ solicitor has said.

“Even Soldier F wasn’t threatened with arrest at any time in the last 51 years, but we have now at least five prominent members of the Bloody Sunday justice campaign who do face arrest if they don’t go down to Strand Road police station and be interviewed under caution,” Ciarán Shields said.

On Friday, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) sought to interview the Foyle MP and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood under caution for accompanying the families to Bishop Street courthouse in Derry on August 25th.

He attended Strand Road police station to “lodge a protest” but left after 20 minutes as the PSNI “refused to send anybody down to interview me.”

Asked by reporters outside the police station about the potential consequences, Mr Eastwood said “if the PSNI think arresting a member of parliament for walking alongside and standing with the Bloody Sunday families is the right approach well, they know where I live”.

The Irish Times understands that as well as the Bloody Sunday relatives, the PSNI want to interview a number of those who accompanied them, including solicitors and politicians from both the SDLP and Sinn Féin.

Describing it as a “total farce”, Mr Eastwood said he had agreed to come to the police station “for one reason only, I was going to be very clear with the police that no member of the Bloody Sunday families will be attending to take part.”

Bloody Sunday relatives with political representatives walking up Bishop Street in Derry to the courthouse in August. Photograph: Trevor McBride

He said the investigation was based on a “mischievous complaint” and he had attended the police station as “the MP for this city to make it very clear this is not a process that we think has any merit and it is not a process that we will be taking part in.

“Innocent families who have been through five decades of hurt and pain and injustice walked up the street, it is utterly ridiculous that the PSNI think this is the way to approach victims of what happened on Bloody Sunday,” the MP said.

In a post on social media on Friday, the loyalist blogger Jamie Bryson said he was the complainant in the case who “reported this obvious law-breaking by Colum Eastwood” and it was “very enlightening to see the disrespect for the rule of law from an MP”.

Following a complaint I lodged to PSNI in August 23 in relation to flagrant lawbreaking by MP @columeastwood the SDLP leader has displayed his continuing contempt for the rule of law.



Everyone must be equal under the law, and equally subject to the law 👇 pic.twitter.com/I9sns0p8uG — Jamie Bryson (@JamieBrysonCPNI) December 15, 2023

In a statement, the PSNI said “an investigation has commenced and, as enquiries are ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment any further at this time.”

Thirteen people died when members of the British army’s Parachute Regiment opened fire on anti-internment marchers in Derry’s Bogside on January 30th, 1972, which became known as Bloody Sunday. A fourteenth died later.

A former member of the British army’s Parachute Regiment, Soldier F is charged with the murder of Jim Wray and William McKinney as well as five attempted murders on Bloody Sunday in Derry on January 30th 1972.

On Thursday, more than four years after the case opened at the city’s magistrates’ court, a district judge ruled that Soldier F will stand trial on all charges.

On August 25th, relatives of those killed on Bloody Sunday attended court along with supporters for a pre-trial ruling on the admissibility of evidence.

Mr Eastwood said it was “utterly astonishing” it happened the day after Soldier F had been returned for trial, saying it had taken “52 years to get somebody into the dock, we finally got there … and now today they want to interview me or members of the Bloody Sunday families about walking up the street?

“They really need to get their priorities straight,” he said.

Asked about the wider implications of the controversy for the PSNI, Mr Eastwood said he had “been on the record very clearly as saying there are issues around all of this in terms of confidence, in terms of recruitment and retention.

“We got rid of 50/50 recuitment [of Catholic and Protestant officers] against the advice of many of us, I think that needs to come back because there’s clearly problems,” he said.