‘Progress’ in Stormont talks, Heaton-Harris says, with negotiations in ‘final, final phase’

Northern Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has said progress is being made in negotiations with the DUP on the Windsor Framework, but he would not be giving a “running commentary”.

Speculation has been growing in recent weeks that the DUP could be closing in on an agreement that could restore the Executive and Assembly at Stormont, with Mr Heaton-Harris having recently said negotiations are in their “final, final phase”.

He said that as part of his focus to “deliver for” people in Northern Ireland, the UK Government has worked to address the DUP’s concerns on the framework, a set of trading arrangements for the region post-Brexit.

“I continue to engage with the DUP and, as I’ve said before, these discussions are making progress, but I’m not going to provide a running commentary,” he said outside Hillsborough Castle on Monday.

“Alongside those negotiations, I’m now convening the Northern Ireland party leaders here today at Hillsborough Castle to talk about ensuring financial stability and sustainability for Northern Ireland.

“I want to agree the basis upon which the Northern Ireland Executive can return on a stable financial footing.

“I also want to ensure that public services are able to meet the needs of the people of Northern Ireland.

“The UK Government is willing to help but all of these issues can be best addressed by the return of locally accountable institutions built on secure foundations. I hope our work together over the next few days will do exactly that.”

Ongoing talks with northern political leaders were set to focus on stabilising the finances of a returning Stormont Executive, Mr Heaton-Harris said earlier.

Devolved government has not been functioning in Northern Ireland for nearly two years because of the DUP’s ongoing boycott of the institutions in protest at post-Brexit trade agreements.

Sinn Féin said it would use the meeting to call for a date to be set to restore the institutions, and urge the Government to deliver an accompanying financial package.

But Mr Heaton-Harris said the discussions will be focused on the sustainability of Northern Ireland’s finances and public services.

The discussions were also set to involve senior officials from the Northern Ireland Office, the Northern Ireland Civil Service, the Cabinet Office and the Treasury.

On Sunday, Sinn Féin claimed the Government had informed its leadership that the negotiation process with the DUP was over. The Northern Ireland office and the DUP issued swift denials.

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald, vice-president Michelle O’Neill and former Stormont finance minister Conor Murphy will attend Monday’s discussions.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson briefed party members at the weekend that people are “getting over-excited” by the announcement of all-party talks, as he said more work remains to be done before a return to Stormont is secured.

In the absence of an Executive, the budget for Northern Ireland was set by Mr Heaton-Harris and there have been shortfalls of millions of pounds across a range of Stormont departments.

The Department of Finance has said that, despite cuts of more than £900 million, Northern Ireland is on track for an overspend this year of £450 million.