Ireland constituencies review: Number of TDs to increase by 14 and constituencies to rise by four as Electoral Commission releases review

Constituency Review Map

Below is a map of the recommended Dáil constituencies released by the Electoral Commission

Constituency Review 2023

Main points:

The Electoral Commission published its highly anticipated constituency review this morning

It recommends an increase of 14 TDs to 174 seats in the next Dáil

The number of constituencies would increase by four from 39 to 43, in the review

Dublin gains five extra seats, with one new constituency as Dublin Fingal is split in two

Wicklow and Wexford are reduced to four-seaters but there is a new three seat Wicklow-Wexford constituency

Other constituencies split in two are Tipperary and Laois-Offaly

Follow here for the latest news and analysis of the winners and losers

Key reads:

The 43 Constituencies in the 2023 Review

Carlow-Kilkenny: 5

Cavan-Monaghan: 5

Clare: 4

Cork East: 4

Cork North-Central: 5 (+1)

Cork North-West: 3

Cork South-Central: 5 (+1)

Cork South-West: 3

Donegal: 5

Dublin Bay North: 5

Dublin Bay South: 4

Dublin Central: 4

Dublin Fingal East: 3 (new)

Dublin Fingal West: 3 (new)

Dublin Mid-West: 5 (+1)

Dublin North-West: 3

Dublin Rathdown: 4 (+1)

Dublin South-Central: 4

Dublin South-West: 5

Dublin West: 5 (+1)

Dún Laoghaire: 4

Galway East: 4 (+1)

Galway West: 5

Kerry: 5

Kildare North: 5 (+1)

Kildare South: 4

Laois: 3 (new)

Limerick City: 4

Limerick County: 3

Longford-Westmeath: 5 (+1)

Louth: 5

Mayo: 5 (+1)

Meath East: 4 (+1)

Meath West: 3

Offaly: 3 (New)

Roscommon-Galway: 3

Sligo-Leitrim: 4

Tipperary North: 3 (New)

Tipperary South: 3 (New)

Wexford: 4 (-1)

Wicklow: 4 (-1)

Wicklow-Wexford: 3 (New)

Commission defends its conservative review on grounds of trying not to breach county boundaries

The commission has set out its reasoning for going with such a conservative review.

It has defended the lower number on a number of grounds, mainly because a higher number would have resulted in more breaches of country boundaries.

It states: “Initially, the commission believed that choosing a number at the higher end of the range could provide it with more options and greater flexibility. The commission was aware, through both submissions received and general public and media commentary, that a number at the higher end of the 171-181 range was perceived as a means of ‘future-proofing’, so that changes at the next review might be minimised. However, future-proofing is not one of the terms of reference.

“During the course of its deliberations the commission concluded that a number at the higher end of the available range would not result in more coherent constituencies. With a higher number of seats the Commission would not have been able to recommend the removal of a number of existing county boundary breaches.”

It continues: “It would also have had to recommend a number of new breaches of county boundaries. There would have been very low levels of continuity with changes having to be recommended in almost every constituency, if not every constituency. There would also have been a marked reduction in the number of five-seat constituencies and an increase in the number of three-seat constituencies

Also, like previous commissions it has gone with an even number rather than an odd number.

This is its reasoning: “One of the first considerations for the Commission was whether the number would be an even number or odd number. The decision of the Commission to recommend an even number is consistent with previous constituency reviews, all of which have recommended even numbers.

“Taking into account the fact that one of the members will be appointed as Ceann Comhairle of the Dáil with a casting vote, an uneven number of elected members could result in many tied votes in the Dáil.”

Controversial Decisions

The commission has made the most conservative choice possible. It could have gone up to 181 TDs but opted for a number right at the bottom of the scale. Under this review there will be one TD for every 29,593 people, just below the maximum limit of one per 30,000 provided in the Constitution.

It means that there will need to be an increase in the next review in five years as it is certain that the population will continue to increase.

So in summary, there are 174 TDs and the final Census figures shows a population of 5,149,139. Each TD would therefore represent an average of 29,593 people, down from the current 32,182.

Also, there is a perennial debate on which number of seats each constituency has. The number of three-seat constituencies has actually increased, to 13 from nine. The number of four-seat constituencies has fallen to 15 from 17 and the number of five-seat constituencies has increased from 13 to 15.

That won’t be too popular with the smaller parties that favour larger constituencies which they argue give a better democratic representation.

There does seem to be more respect for county boundaries. Two breaches have been repaired and the variance of representation for constituencies is 16 per cent (in other words a 16 per cent difference between the constituency with the least population per TD and the one with the most population per TD). That respects county boundaries.

Dramatic changes in Tipperary, Wicklow, Galway, Wicklow and Laois changes

There are dramatic changes elsewhere also.

Besides the creation of the two Tipperary constituencies, there are big changes in Wexford and Wicklow.

Wexford is reduced to a four-seater.

Wicklow is also reduced to a four-seater.

In between, there is a new three-seat Wicklow-Wexford constituency, taking territory from the south and north of the respective counties.

Galway East gains an extra seat taking territory from the Roscommon-Galway constituency. It now has four.

Mayo (surprisingly) also gains a seat taking south Mayo electoral districts around Ballinrobe that had been ceded to Galway West last time around. Galway West remains a five-seater.

Roscommon-Galway is taking territory from Sligo-Leitrim to remain a three-seater.

Elsewhere Laois-Offaly is to become two constituencies, each with three seats as was the situation until 2016.

Meath East is also gaining a seat and will become a four-seat constituency.

Dublin Changes

Big changes afoot all over the place.

Dublin Fingal gains two seats and becomes two three-seat constituencies of Dublin Fingal East and Dublin Fingal West.

Dublin Mid West gains one seat to become a five seater.

Dublin West also becomes a five-seat constituency.

Dublin Rathdown becomes a four seater, up from three.

That is five extra seats for the capital.

You can see Sinn Féin gains in most of those changes, on the lie of the political lands as it is now.

Other big changes.

Cork North Central becomes a five-seat constituency.

Cork South Central also becomes a five-seat constituency.

So the first new constituencies are in Tipperary, Tipperary North and Tipperary South, each with three seats.

That is an increase of one seat form the old Tipperary constituency.

It means the five-seater Carlow-Kilkenny has ceded territory to the new constituencies.

Increase in seats

So the review has been published.

174 seats in the next Dáil.

An additional 14 seats from the last Dáil which had 160.

The number of constituencies has increased from 39 to 43, an increase of four.

The number of three-seat constituencies would increase to 13 from nine, the number of four-seat constituencies would fall to 15 from 17 and the number of five-seat constituencies would rise to 15 from 13.

Good morning, I’m Harry McGee and I will be in charge of live coverage of the Electoral Commission’s review of the constituency boundaries which is due to be published at 8am.

It is the biggest change to constituencies in a generation, due to a surge in the population over the past five years.

The Commission has the power to add between 10 and 21 seats to the Dáil, brining the total number of TDs from 160, to between 170 and 181. The consensus is it will opt for a number higher in the range.

We also expect to see at least one new constituency being established in Dublin, and one or two in the rest of the State. We will find out in a few minutes.