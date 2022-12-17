Leo Varadkar takes over as Taoiseach from Micheál Martin

Main points - what’s going to happen today

Varadkar to become Taoiseach again

Reshuffle to be announced

10.30am Ceann Comhairle to call on Taoiseach to make an announcement in the Dáil followed by nominations and statements

12.25pm Votes on nomimation of Taoiseach

Approx 5pm Speech by new Taoiseach

Fine Gael leader and Taoiseach once again, Leo Varadkar.

‘The beauty and risk of Leo’: Pressure is on for Varadkar to deliver as taoiseach

In a series of interviews for this article, senior Government figures, Fine Gael insiders, political aides and people who have worked – and continue to work – closely with Varadkar assess whether he can make good on the promise that underscored his political ascent or whether his weaknesses and multiple challenges he faces will overwhelm him.

Most importantly, Varadkar must juggle the dynamic between the three leaders that has ensured this Government has not at any stage come close to collapse. Martin has been seen as a consensus builder. The question is whether Varadkar can repeat the trick.

Lack of knives in Kildare Street won’t stop the back-stabbing when Leo hands out the jobs

From canteen chaos, Wallace’s wine and cheese party to Mountjoy matches, it was a busy week in politics, writes Miriam Lord.

Pat Leahy: Changing taoiseach in midterm is a leap into the unknown for Irish politics

Difficulties will abound for Varadkar as the Coalition parties begin gearing up for a highly unpredictable general election, our political editor forecasts.

More difficult questions for the Coalition leaders involve the management of the internal politics of the reshuffle, the need to give the (new but still the same) Government fresh impetus while sticking to the agreed five-year programme for government and the inescapable fact that the longer the Government goes on, the nearer it will be to the next election, in which, like it or not, government TDs and candidates will be rivals.

Varadkar to become Taoiseach amid minimal Cabinet changes

Leo Varadkar will be elected Taoiseach for the second time today, as the three-party Coalition Government moves into its second and final phase, accompanied by what is expected to be a minimal reshuffling of Cabinet positions.

How have ministers performed over the last 2½ years during a remarkable period which included a pandemic closely followed by a once in a generation cost-of-living surge all against the backdrop of an unremitting housing crisis?

Our politics team looks at how each of the ministers has handled the challenges within their briefs and mark their performance. We also examine who is likely to hold on to their jobs and who might be nervously watching the phone.

Reshuffle looms: Leo Varadkar wants general election commitment from Fine Gael ministers

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has told Fine Gael politicians that he will be seeking commitments from those he appoints as ministers that they will run in the next general election.

A reshuffle of Ministers will take place this weekend when Mr Varadkar returns to the Taoiseach’s office, but there is limited scope for major changes to senior ministerial roles and most moves are expected to take place in the junior ranks.

