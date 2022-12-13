Cabinet reshuffle: Final plans for ministries may not be discussed by Coalition leaders until Friday

Taoiseach Micheál Martin: Many suggest his most likely destination is the Department of Foreign Affairs, meaning the current Minister, Simon Coveney, would be moved elsewhere. Photograph: Maxwell’s

The final plans for a Cabinet reshuffle may not be discussed by the Coalition leaders until Friday, the eve of the historic transition of power in Government.

The Irish Times understands that Taoiseach Micheál Martin has not yet outlined which Government brief he will take up when he switches roles with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

While there has been some discussion among the Coalition leaders on the upcoming reshuffle, the final decisions may not be made until after Mr Martin returns to Ireland from the European Council summit on Friday.

Sources said the three Coalition leaders would only finalise the discussions closer to the weekend.

Portfolio choice

There is little expectation of major personnel changes from Saturday’s reshuffle but some jobs will be switched around and Mr Martin’s choice of Cabinet portfolio will have a significant impact on how that plays out.

Many commentators have suggested his most likely destination is the Department of Foreign Affairs, meaning the current Minister, Simon Coveney, would be moved elsewhere.

Mr Coveney assuming the Department of Enterprise portfolio – which will be vacated by Mr Varadkar when he returns to the taoiseach’s office – is seen as a likely move that would follow.

Some of the job allocations are known.

Green Party Ministers Eamon Ryan, Catherine Martin and Roderic O’Gorman are expected to stay in their current roles as Ministers for the Environment and Transport; Tourism and Culture; and Children and Integration respectively.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath will also switch roles while Darragh O’Brien is to remain Minister for Housing.

There is believed to be more scope for the Coalition leaders to make changes among the ranks of junior minsters.