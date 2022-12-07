Many consultants unlikely to take up new health service contract offer, says professor

IHCA members are to consider the new contract but it was starting from a “very bad place”, the association's president said, with one in four consultant posts vacant.

The president of the Irish Hospital Consultants Association (IHCA), Prof Robert Landers, has said that he does not think many consultants at present on contracts will take up the new contract being offered.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said that the new consultant contract will make medical services such as operating theatres and diagnostics available for longer hours. The new public-only consultant contract will be offered to all new entrants, and existing contract holders can also sign-up.

Mr Landers told RTÉ Radio’s News at One that the contract was really about new consultants and he did not think that take up by existing contract holders would be high. His association was concerned that there was “some over reach” in the contract – expanding the working day to 10pm and Saturday cover.

There was already a high degree of burn out and consultants did not have to work the same hours in Canada or Australia. There was no point putting a consultant on the floor at night time if there were no nurses, anaesthetists and support staff, he added.

READ MORE

Mr Donnelly said the new contract was different from the existing contract in that it recognises the pay cut imposed in 2012. Those moving to the new “public only” contracts would have this cut reversed.

Mr Donnelly added that it had been estimated that around €460 million will be lost in terms of income from private beds in public hospitals and this would have to be filled by the exchequer. He added that he hoped the new contract will attract some consultants back from abroad.

Prof Landers said IHCA members would now consider the proposals contained in the new contract. But it was starting from a “very bad place” with one in four consultant posts vacant. There were several critical issues that remained “unfinished”.