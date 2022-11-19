Government needs to ‘do much more on housing’, says Varadkar at FG Ardfheis

With less than a month before he resumes the office of Taoiseach, Mr Varadkar said the Coalition’s plan to tackle the housing crisis must be accelerated. Photograph: Alan Betson

The Government needs to do “much more on housing” and increasing home ownership will be a priority for the next two years, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said.

With less than a month before he resumes the office of Taoiseach, Mr Varadkar said the Coalition’s plan to tackle the housing crisis must be accelerated.

He also used hisFine Gael Ardfheis speech, in front of more than 2,000 delegates, to praise Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin for his time as Taoiseach saying he has been “a voice for decency, kindness and for common sense”.

Mr Varadkar hit out at the main opposition party Sinn Féin saying it is an “ultranationalist” and “populist” party whose “policies would be a disaster for our country”.

He ruled out Fine Gael entering a coalition with Sinn Féin in the future saying “no, no way, no chance”.

He also renewed pledges to cut taxes for middle-income workers and to further reduce childcare costs.

‘If Ireland is to be a symbol of anything, it should be a symbol of hope and opportunity, of friendship and freedom’

The Tánaiste began his speech in the Technological University of the Shannon, Athlone condemning Russian president Vladimir Putin’s “unprovoked war” on Ukraine.

He said Ireland stands with Ukraine and while taking in people fleeing the war has brought “significant pressures, it is the right thing to do”.

“We will shelter our fellow human beings.

“Because if Ireland is to be a symbol of anything, it should be a symbol of hope and opportunity, of friendship and freedom.”

He said the message from political opponents is that Ireland is “some kind of failed state” and rejected that suggestion.

“It is a State which has succeeded time and time again despite major challenges, domestic and global, over the past century.”

He said some are “consumed by negativity” asking what has been done by Fine Gael in Government.

Mr Varadkar said his answer – among a series of listed items – is “full employment”; “incomes up, income taxes down”; “better pensions”; “more affordable childcare”; “marriage equality” and “150,000 new homes built so far”.

However, he said: “We must never deny the many problems that we have yet to resolve.

“We know we need to do much more.”

'Increasing home ownership will be one of our guiding priorities for the next two years and it will take a whole of Government effort to succeed’

One area he highlighted is the need to accelerate action on housing “to ensure that people in their twenties and thirties can own their own homes again”.

He said: “I know we need to do much more on housing” and said the Government’s Housing for All plan needs to be implemented and accelerated.

Mr Varadkar said young people ask him if they will have a chance to own their own home and if there is light at the end of the tunnel.

He said his answer is “there is light and it is getting brighter”.

He said 16,000 people bought their first home in the last year, the highest number in 15 years but said: “it’s not near enough.”

Fine Gael will “make it our mission to restore the social contract ... and make home ownership affordable for the many again”.

He said more social housing must be built. This benefits everyone as it takes people off the housing list and “puts downward pressure on rents and house prices”.

He also said new social housing provision will “break records this year”.

“Increasing home ownership will be one of our guiding priorities for the next two years and it will take a whole of Government effort to succeed.”

The Fine Gael leader praised the outgoing Taoiseach: “Let’s acknowledge tonight that our Taoiseach Micheál Martin has been a good one.

“Through difficult circumstances, including the later stages of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, he has been a voice for decency, kindness and for common sense.

Mr Varadkar said his strong desire is that the current Coalition with Fianna Fáil and the Green Party should last while ruling out a coalition deal with Sinn Féin.

He accused Sinn Féin of having a “shaky commitment” to democracy and to free speech and being ambiguous towards serious crime.

Mr Varadkar said: “It is not primarily about their past. It is about the future and what they might do to our country.”

He said that Sinn Féin is Ireland’s “clearest manifestation” of rising populism and nationalism in the world.

He said: “All the hallmarks are there – simple solutions to complex problems, elevating... anger over facts, conspiracy theories about elites and the masses and the demonisation and bullying of opponents.

“For this reason, the next general election will be the most important in a generation.

“We need to make sure the centre holds ... and grows ... and that they are stopped.

“And delegates, I promise you, we will.”

On climate action Mr Varadkar said Ireland has moved from being a “laggard” to “mid-table” and should aim to be a leader.

He said he believes that within a generation Ireland can go from being an energy importer to being an exporter. It should be this country’s “21st-century moon shot”.

He said Fine Gael is committed to ensuring no one earning below €50,000 will pay the top rate of tax though “it might take us a few more budgets to get there, but get there we will”.

And he said the ambition is to build on the 25 per cent reduction in childcare costs in Budget 2023 with another 25 per cent cut in the next budget.

On law and order Mr Varadkar promised increased prison sentences for a range of crimes from assault causing harm to conspiracy to murder.

He said the latter offence would see the sentence increased from ten years to life “to take on those who direct gangland violence”.

Mr Varadkar said: “We are sending a message to the criminal underworld.

“We will do whatever is necessary to protect our homes and our communities and we will take the fight to you head-on.”