Border poll should aim for ‘largest majority possible’ not 50% plus one, Varadkar says

The aim in any future border poll should not be 50 per cent plus one but to secure “as large as a majority as possible” both north and south, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has told a conference hosted by Ireland’s Future in Dublin on Saturday.

“I believe the objective should be to secure as large a majority as possible in both jurisdictions in any future poll,” Mr Varadkar said. “Fifty per cent plus one may be enough on paper and in law, I don’t dispute that for a moment, but a majority so narrow isn’t a recipe for success.”

He outlined a number of what he described as “models which can work” in a unitary state, which included that “Northern Ireland could continue with a devolved parliament, with cross-community power sharing, its own courts, education system, police and health service.”

Booing broke out among a section of the audience as he finished this sentence, adding that “North-South bodies and east-west co-operation would continue” and should be strengthened and deepened.

While the biggest and most important change would be that “the sovereign government would be the Irish one”, he said, the right to be Irish, British or both would continue and “in the main, symbols would not change without agreement.”

Mr Varadkar warned of the “distinct danger” of focusing “too much on a border poll” and not enough on enhancing engagement or building trust and said the future could not be built on “narrow majorities or on the wishes of just one community.”

There needed to be, he said, engagement with “unionists and that growing group who identify as Northern Irish rather than British or Irish and indeed those who identify as both” and to “acknowledge the right of northern nationalists to have equal recognition in the debate”.

The Tánaiste was among senior political representatives from 10 political parties on the island of Ireland who spoke at the event at the 3Arena on Saturday, which was attended by what appeared to be a capacity crowd of some 5,000 people.

It is the largest gathering thus far organised by the civic pro-unity group Ireland’s Future, which aims to promote discussion on, and plan for, a united Ireland.

On Saturday it launched a new publication to coincide with the conference entitled Shaping a New and United Ireland, which includes policy papers on potential constitutional change, rights, identity and citizenship, the economy and healthcare.

As well as the Tánaiste, the speakers included the Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, the leader of the SDLP, Colum Eastwood, the Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan and the Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik, as well as actors Colm Meaney and James Nesbitt.

In his speech Mr Varadkar stressed the importance of finding a shared way forward and said that “thoughout our history we have all too often failed to find a solution that works for all.

“We need to acknowledge that cross-community engagement in Northern Ireland and between the North and the South remains far short of where it needs to be if we want to build a new Ireland,” the Tánaiste said.

“Our only hope depends on presenting a proposal – North and South – that will be able to achieve democratic consent. This will involve compromise.

“It means accepting a form of unification that is more inclusive and imaginative, one that can achieve the greatest measure of democratic support, and therefore legitimacy, and have the greatest chance of success,” he said.

In comment published to coincide with his participation in a discussion with other politicians at the event, the Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan proposed a series of seven “principles or protections or indeed covenants” which he said those who supported unity should agree to in order to aid the discussion with those who do not agree with them.

One of these, he said, was the principle that the people of Northern Ireland would not become “politically submerged under the control of the new state” and, consequently, “a United Ireland will guarantee that Stormont – whether under a federal system or a bicameral system – will be a house of legislature that will continue to make laws.”