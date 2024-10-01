Budget 2025 podcast: The main points explained

Budget 2025: Minister for Finance Jack Chambers and Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe arrive at Government Buildings. Photograph: Sam Boal

Well, was it the giveaway budget that was long rumoured?

With tax receipts soaring, Apple money flowing into the Government’s accounts, and an election on the horizon, Budget 2025 was flagged as one of the biggest ever giveaways.

“Cost of living packages” are key features of any budget so what happened in this one?

And was there any indication how the Government will spend the €14 billion in back taxes from Apple?

What are the tax-rate tweaks and who will benefit most?

Social welfare recipients were always going to get a boost – we knew that from the Summer Economic Statement – how much can people, from pensioners to parents of small children, expect to receive?

Could the money have been spent differently?

And surely there was at least one surprise?

Presented by Bernice Harrison. Produced by Declan Conlon.