US student’s parents sue North Korea over his death

The parents of US college student Otto Warmbier sued North Korea on Thursday over their son’s death in 2017 following his release from captivity there, according to the lawsuit filed in US district court.

“North Korea, which is a rogue regime, took Otto hostage for its own wrongful ends and brutally tortured and murdered him,” the lawsuit said.

Mr Warmbier (22) was detained for 17 months after being sentenced to 15 years hard labour for trying to take an item bearing a propaganda slogan from his hotel.

An Ohio coroner said in September 2017 he died from lack of oxygen and blood to the brain caused by an unknown injury. North Korea insisted he was not tortured. – Reuters