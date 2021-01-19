Irish violinist to perform live at Joe Biden inauguration mass

Leading Irish concert violinist Patricia Treacy will play live during the inaugural mass for United States president-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday, it has been confirmed.

It follows concerns there would not be any live music on the day of Mr Biden’s inauguration because of the riots at the Capitol earlier this month.

The invitation for her to play came directly from the Biden family last year and Treacy practised in Chicago over the weekend for what she described as “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity”.

She will be playing a 315-year-old Stradivarius violin from Bein & Company in Chicago, which is estimated to be worth $4 million (€3.3m).

Treacy will perform The Proclamation, composed by Patrick Cassidy, and Ag Críost an Síol.

“I will also join soprano Renée Fleming for On Eagle’s Wings, Schubert’s Ave Maria and the Celtic Alleluia,” she said. “I have been told this will be the only live music event on the day.”

Honour

Treacy, who is from Blackrock, Co Louth, has played for the president-elect on several occasions including when he visited his ancestral home in Co Louth in 2016.

The violinist was also asked to perform at some of the Biden rallies in Chicago and other cities.

When she was asked to play at the inauguration, she said: “I feel both honoured and privileged and obviously super excited.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be able to perform for the inaugural mass for the president-elect and his amazing family which I have become very close to. I am hugely honoured to be a part of this momentous historical occasion.”

Diamonds

Treacy will wear “diamonds and sapphires from Martin Katz Jewels in Beverly Hills”, who is known as the jeweller to the stars, while her couture dress, in the official blue colour for Ireland, is from Dimitra’s in Chicago and was designed by Alex Teih Couture, New York.

The colour complements the jewellery which is estimated to be worth about $3 million (€2.5m) and which was transported to Treacy in an armoured car.

The leading musician has won many prestigious music awards including the string final of the RTÉ Musician of the Future competition and has performed in premier venues including Carnegie Hall, New York, the Royal Albert Hall, London, and the Shanghai Oriental Art Centre.