Deputy charged after staying outside during Parkland shooting
Multiple charges carry a combined prison sentence of nearly 100 years
Mr Peterson, then a Broward County deputy, was on duty during the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, but never went inside. File Photograph: Broward County Sheriff’s Office/Reuters
Prosecutors say the Florida deputy who failed to confront a gunman during last year’s Parkland massacre has been arrested on 11 charges.
US state attorney Mike Satz announced that 56-year-old Scot Peterson faces child neglect, culpable negligence and perjury charges.
Mr Peterson, then a Broward County deputy, was on duty during the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, but never went inside.
Mr Satz says the charges carry a combined prison sentence of nearly 100 years.
Mr Peterson’s bail was set at $102,000 US dollars (€90,000).
His lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Twenty-year-old Nikolas Cruz faces the death penalty if convicted of killing 17 people and wounding 17 others in the attack.
He has offered to plead guilty in return for a life sentence, but prosecutors have refused that offer. –AP