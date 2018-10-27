Helicopter of Leicester City owner crashes outside stadium

The helicopter of Leicester City football club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha has crashed outside the King Power Stadium following the Premier League game against West Ham.

The incident occurred in the club’s car park, where police cars and emergency services rushed towards an area where flames were clearly visible before the area was evacuated.

Leicestershire Police: “We are dealing with an incident in the vicinity of the King Power Stadium. Emergency services are aware and dealing.”

Srivaddhanaprabha leaves the stadium by his helicopter, which lands in the centre circle on the pitch, after every Leicester home game.

Srivaddhanaprabha, who owns the King Power company, bought Leicester in 2010 and became chairman the following February.

Leicestershire Police confirmed emergency services were dealing with an incident near the King Power Stadium, but have not provided any further details.

One witness told Sky News: “I hope they’re okay. Doesn’t seem like they have had much of a chance. Just burst into flames.”

East Midlands Ambulance Service NHS Trust tweeted: “We are also in attendance and will update when possible.” – PA