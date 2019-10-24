Essex trailer deaths: what we know so far

What we know so far

– Thirty-nine bodies were discovered in a trailer behind a truck at an industrial park in Grays, Essex, by the ambulance service at 1.40am on Wednesday. The 25-year-old driver of the truck, who lives in Co Armagh, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

– The trailer travelled from Zeebrugge, Belgium, into Purfleet, England, and docked in the Thurrock area, about 9km from Purfleet, shortly after 12.30am.

– The Northern Irish driver collected the trailer at about 1.05am and the alarm was raised at the industrial park in Grays about 30 minutes later.

– Forensic police examined the truck at the scene and later escorted it to Tilbury Docks where it was planned to remove the bodies.

– The Northern Irish driver took a ferry on Saturday from Dublin to Holyhead. He returned to Ireland later that day before travelling to Holyhead again on Sunday. Police in Northern Ireland searched two houses in the Portadown area, believed to be the homes of the driver and his extended family.

– Alongside the murder inquiry, a parallel investigation begins to examine whether organised crime networks played a role.

– The truck was registered in Varna, a city on the east coast of Bulgaria. The Bulgarian authorities say the truck has not been in the country since 2017.

– A spokesman for Co Monaghan-based Global Trailer Rentals Ltd (GTR) has confirmed that it owns the refrigerated trailer, it was leased to another firm and that it can provide tracking data related to the vehicle to police.

– British police say they believe the dead, 31 men and eight women, are Chinese nationals.

– The driver’s period of detention was extended by 24 hours on Thursday afternoon.