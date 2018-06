Former Israeli cabinet minister charged with spying for Iran

Israel has indicted a former Israeli cabinet minister on suspicion of spying for Iran, Israel’s Shin Bet internal security service said on Monday.

Shin Bet said Gonen Segev, who served as energy minister in the mid-1990s and had been living in Nigeria, “was recruited by Iranian intelligence and served as an agent”. He was arrested during a visit to Equatorial Guinea in May and extradited to Israel, where he was indicted on Friday. – Reuters