Snow at French music festival sees 30 suffer hypothermia

About 30 people have been treated for hypothermia at an outdoor techno music festival in France after unexpected snowfall.

About 10,000 people attended the unauthorised Teknival 2019 festival in the central Creuse region at the weekend, where temperatures dropped to -3 degrees over Saturday night.

Participants of the Teknival techno music festival as snow falls. Photograph: PASCAL LACHENAUD/AFP/Getty Images

Many festival-goers were left sheltering under survival blankets distributed by the Red Cross. Thirty people were treated for hypothermia at the scene, with two taken to hospital, local officials said, after several centimetres of snow turned the festival camping experience into an endurance test.

Organisers put a heated tent on the muddy hilltop site, which belongs to the French military, and the Red Cross distributed 500 survival blankets to revellers.

Teknival is an unauthorised electronic music festival that is held annually at a secret location revealed only at the last minute. French authorities had attempted to prevent this year’s edition, and police succeeded in keeping out several trucks carrying sound systems.

Last year, to mark its 25th year, the festival was held at a military base in northern France. Local conservation groups accused organisers of disturbing a nearby nature zone and unsettling the local birdlife.