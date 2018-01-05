Catalan politician must remain in jail during rebellion inquiry

Spanish supreme court judges have ruled against allowing ousted Catalan vice-president Oriol Junqueras out of jail while he is investigated for rebellion and other charges stemming from Catalonia’s drive for independence.

Judges said there was a risk that Mr Junqueras might commit further crimes, as there was no sign he intended changing his ways.

The pro-secession Mr Junqueras is one of several members of the sacked Catalan cabinet held on provisional charges following a declaration of independence on October 1st last year.

Other cabinet members, including ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, are fugitives in Brussels.

Mr Junqueras had hoped to be released to take part in Catalonia’s new parliament following recent elections imposed by Spain in which secessionist parties won the most seats. – PA