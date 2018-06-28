Small aircraft crashes in Mumbai, killing five people
Four people on board and person on ground die in incident in India’s financial capital
Firefighters inspect the site of a plane crash in Mumbai, India. Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters
A small airplane crashed in a suburb of India’s financial capital Mumbai on Thursday, killing all four people on board and another person on the ground, police and aviation officials said.
The King Air C-90 aircraft was on a test flight with two pilots and two engineers on board, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in a statement.
Police said the plane crashed as it was landing and burst into flames. A pedestrian on the ground was killed.
Authorities said the incident was under investigation and the cause was not immediately known.