Small aircraft crashes in Mumbai, killing five people

A small airplane crashed in a suburb of India’s financial capital Mumbai on Thursday, killing all four people on board and another person on the ground, police and aviation officials said.

The King Air C-90 aircraft was on a test flight with two pilots and two engineers on board, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in a statement.

Police said the plane crashed as it was landing and burst into flames. A pedestrian on the ground was killed.

Authorities said the incident was under investigation and the cause was not immediately known.