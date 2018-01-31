May says she’s ‘not a quitter’ as trade trip to China kicks off

As criticism of her leadership picks up at home, Theresa May said she was “not a quitter” at the start of the UK prime minister’s visit to China, during which she will try to forge a post-Brexit free-trade deal while easing strains in Sino-British ties.

During the three-day trade mission, Ms May will raise the sensitive topics of China’s human rights record and Hong Kong democracy in talks with president Xi Jinping, while rebooting a much-vaunted “golden age”

of ties on which many in the UK hope will buoy the economy post-Brexit.

However, en route to her first stop, the giant city of Wuhan in central China, the focus was domestic politics. She was asked about criticism of her leadership and her future as prime minister, as well as her handling of the UK’s exit from the EU, which eurosceptics see as too weak and which the pro-Europe lobby see as economically risky.

“As I have said to you before, I am not a quitter and there’s a long-term job to be done … we need to ensure that we do speak about the achievements that we have seen,” she said.

Trade volume between Britain and China was $79 billion (€64 billion) in 2017 and Britain hopes to sign a free trade pact with China after it leaves the EU in March 2019.

However, Ms May’s reluctance to formally endorse Mr Xi’s Belt and Road trade-and-infrastructure project, as well as concerns about steel dumping and intellectual property rights, could hamper her efforts to further cement ties.

Wuhan is home to more students than any other city in the world and she unveiled an education deal, which includes a teacher-exchange programme and an English-language teaching promotion. The deals are said to be worth £550 million (€627 million) to the British economy.

There are 155,000 Chinese students in Britain.

Ms May is travelling with her husband Philip and a delegation of 50 business leaders, including CEOs from HSBC, Jaguar Land Rover and Standard Chartered Bank.

A commentary by the state news agency Xinhua said Brexit could have a “liberating effect” on Sino-British ties.

Ms May’s China trip,”with a forward-looking spirit”, could lead to a new phase of the “golden era” but the Xinhua commentary warned that moves such as her decision to delay a nuclear power plant expansion at Hinkley Point because of security concerns over Chinese investment, were “detrimental” and an example of “China-phobia”.

“A ‘golden era’ for China-Britain ties need to be polished and nourished to remain shiny and become even brighter,” Xinhua said, stating Britain was well placed to take advantage of increasingly protectionist measures coming out of Donald Trump’s America.