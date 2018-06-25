Pope visit tickets: Knock booked out, Phoenix Park going fast

All 45,000 tickets for the visit of Pope Francis to Knock on August 26th next have been booked and it appears likely that by this evening no more tickets will be available for World Meeting of Families events at the RDS on August 22nd, 23rd and 24th.

Demand for tickets to the papal Mass in Dublin’s Phoenix Park has been “very, very strong, all day today since they came online at 5 o’clock this morning”, said World Meeting of Families spokeswoman Brenda Drumm.

“We were aware that people were standing by at their laptops (to apply online) from middnight but a decision had been made not to accept bookings before 5 am,” she said.

It means by this evening the only likely availability for tickets to any World Meeting of Families events will be for the Mass which Pope Francis will celebrate in the Phoenix Park at 3pm on Sunday, August 26th next.

Altogether 500,000 tickets were available for that event, but several thousand tickets for the free Phoenix Park Mass had already been booked by today as they were automatically available to people who had booked for events at the RDS

By last week the great majority of tickets to the World Meeting of Families in the RDS had sold out and people were being warned they may have to be turned away. That looks likely from this afternoon.

All but a few thousand of the approximately 70,000 tickets for the RDS events on August 22nd-24th have gone, organisers said. A one-day ticket for the RDS costs €38.

Fr Tim Bartlett, WMoF2018 secretary general, has said that with record registrations for the RDS, his concern was that a lot of people may suffer disappointment when registrations close shortly.

International registrations for the Dublin event are the highest recorded since WMoF began in 1994. “We should be incredibly proud as a country that we have, by a factor of at least two to three, brought in the highest ever international registration for a World Meeting of Families pastoral congress,” he said.

However, he said tickets would not be available for the Festival of Families event at Croke Park on the evening of Saturday, August 25th, which will be attended by Pope Francis.

“We do not expect to be able to release tickets publicly for this event,” he said. Any extra places “would be made available to the homeless, refugees, to those working with or supporting those dealing with drug addiction, those helping families in need in our society”. These were “the people Pope Francis wants to have near him, that he wants to meet,” he said.

People with three-day tickets for the pastoral congress at the RDS are also being provided with tickets for the Croke Park Festival of Families on August 25th, which Pope Francis will attend, and the Mass in the Phoenix Park the following day which he will celebrate.

“Every parish of the 1,365 will receive 10 tickets for Croke Park and we’re asking every parish to ensure that at least one family is represented in that 10,” said Fr Bartlett.

Tickets for Knock and the Phoenix Park Mass are bar-coded to prevent touting.