Childcare funding plan of €75m aims to keep fees unchanged for parents

Childcare providers will not charge higher fees than they did before the Covid-19 crisis under a €75 million childcare package due to be unveiled by the Government later on Wednesday.

The new funding model will contain four elements: one-off reopening grants totalling €18 million for centre-based providers opening later this month and in August; a once-off capital grant of €14.2 million; the continuation of the Revenue temporary wage subsidy scheme until the end of August; and the availability of universal and targeted subsidies for parents.

The four measures will run from June 29th to August 23rd.

A condition of the additional funding measures is that providers must retain parental fees at pre-Covid-19 rates.

Minister for Children Katherine Zappone is expected to outline later on Wednesday that she hopes 1,800 childcare services will be in a position to operate this summer.

Under the first element of the plan, which is €1.8 million in once-off reopening grants, providers can use this funding for additional staffing costs such as help with drop-off and pick-up times or extra cleaning staff to ensure hygiene standards are met.

The funding can also be used to provide training to staff on guidelines for reopening and to provide additional learning resources, books and toys for each “play pod”.

The amount granted to each provider will be based on number of children on department schemes before Covid-19.

Services that open on June 29th or within a week of that date and that stay open until late August will receive higher grants than those reopening in August or September.

Under the plans, providers with fewer than 11 children will receive €2,000 if they reopen later this month or €1,000 if they reopen in late August or September.

Providers with 12-40 children will receive €4,000 if they reopen later this month or €2,000 if they reopen in late August or September.

Providers with 41-100 children will receive €7,000 if they reopen later this month or €3,500 if they reopen in late August or September.

Providers with more than 100 children will receive €10,000 if they reopen later this month or €5,000 if they reopen in late August or September.

The Cabinet approved the plans late on Tuesday night.

The second element of the plan involves a once-off capital grant of €14.2 million. All registered centre-based services reopening between June 29th and the beginning of September can avail of this.

It can be used to buy outdoor play equipment; equipment for outdoor shade and shelter to make playing outside easier; additional toilet facilities; room dividers for play pods; or screens in reception areas.

Providers with fewer than 11 children will receive €1,000; providers with 12-40 children will receive €2,500; providers with 41-100 children will receive €4,000 and those with more than 100 children will receive €6,000.

There will also be reopening grants worth €375,000 for childminders worth €500 per childminder.