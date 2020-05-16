UCD student gives famous painting Covid-19 twist to raise funds for charity

A first year student nurse is raising money for charity by reimagining some of the world’s most popular paintings with a Covid-19 twist.

Chloe Slevin spent more than five hours painting Girl With A Surgical Mask while self-isolating at her Dublin home.

The painting is a nod to Johannes Vermeer’s Girl With A Pearl Earring, believed to date from around 1665.

The UCD student is auctioning the painting and giving all the funds to the Feed the Heroes charity, a campaign that delivers food to hospital and emergency workers.

Ms Slevin, a trainee children’s and general nurse, is currently working on a Covid-19 ward at St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin as a healthcare assistant.

“I made this when I was bored in quarantine, like I think a lot of people are, and I wanted to incorporate what is going on at the moment,” she said.–PA