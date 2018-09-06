Teenager found unconscious after organised fight in Dublin

A teenager was knocked unconscious during an organised fight in north Dublin at the weekend.

The male (17) was found unconscious on the ground and brought to Beaumont Hospital by ambulance.

Organised fights involve at least two people who agree to fight each other. Many of the fights are filmed and put online.

Gardaí are investigating the incident which occurred at the Airside Retail Park, Swords, Co Dublin on Sunday, September 2nd at about 1.30am.