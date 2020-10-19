Teenager arrested following stabbing incident in Carlow

A teenager is in a serious condition after being stabbed during a row at a house in Co Carlow.

The incident occurred in The Fairways estate in Carlow town at 4.30am on Monday morning.

The 16-year-old male was rushed to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny for treatment.

He left the house after the stabbing and managed to raise the alarm.

Another teenager was arrested at the scene and conveyed to Carlow Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of The Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who were in the vicinity of The Fairways estate, or the Dublin Road area of Carlow between 3am and 5am on Monday morning. They are also appealing for any motorists who were in the area and who may have dash cam footage to contact call Carlow Garda station at 059 913 6620 or the Garda confidential line at 1800 666 111.