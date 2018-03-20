Teenage boy dies after car hits ditch in Co Limerick

A teenage boy has died after the car he was travelling in hit a ditch in Co Limerick on Monday night.

The 17-year-old died while three other men in the car were injured, one seriously. They are being treated at University Hospital Limerick.

The incident has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission due to an earlier interaction between the crashed car and gardaí.

Gardaí at Roxboro Road Garda Station are asking witnesses to the crash, or anyone with information, to contact them on 061 214340.