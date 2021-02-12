Medical laboratory scientists vote to reject proposed public service pay deal

Industry Correspondent

Medical laboratory scientists have rejected a proposed public service pay agreement.

The Medical Laboratory Scientists Association (MLSA) said 96 per cent of members voted against the proposed deal in a ballot. The turnout was 71 per cent.

These scientists carry out critical diagnostic testing of patient samples in public hospitals, including urgent testing for Covid-19,

MLSA chairman Kevin O’Boyle said the ballot result contained a strong message from medical scientists that the proposed new public service pay agreement did not not address longstanding recruitment and retention issues in the laboratory sector and that these must be addressed urgently.

Medical laboratory scientists have a long-standing claim for pay parity with scientific personnel working in biochemistry laboratories.Medical scientists maintain that they do identical work, with the same responsibilities, but are paid about 8 per cent less.

The MLSA said it wanted further further engagement with the HSE, Department of Health and Department of Public Expenditure and Reform.

A decision on whether the trade union movement will ratify the proposed new agreement will be taken later this month by the public services committee of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions based on aggregate results of the ballots of affiliated organisations. As part of this process, the unions representing larger numbers of members are given a greater weighting .

MLSA general secretary Terry Casey said the union was scheduled to meet employers in the Workplace Relations Commission before the meeting of the publoic services committee on February 23rd.

He said that future decisions, “including how the union would respond if the pay proposal was accepted on aggregate and its position on industrial action, would be informed by the discussions at this meeting”.

Mr Casey said: “The medical scientists’ dispute dates back to 2002 and involves a claim for a restoration of pay parity with scientific colleagues who work in biochemistry laboratories. Medical scientists carry out identical work, with the same responsibilities, and yet are paid on average 8 per cent less.

“Public sector health workers from nurses, consultants to lab aides have secured significant pay increases in recent years. For Medical scientists this, combined with the advancing role of laboratory diagnostics, increased responsibility, increased workloads and the longstanding challenges in recruitment and retention mean these employment issues need to be addressed with the HSE, Department of Health and the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform,” Mr Casey said.

“There is a significant national shortage of medical scientists across the public health service, with up to 130 posts unfilled – even before the additional pressures of the pandemic. The reasons for this are inferior pay and conditions, poor career structure and limited promotional opportunities,” Mr Casey said.

The proposed new public service pay agreement was supported earlier this week by members of Siptu and the primary school teachers’ union, INTO – boosting the prospect that the deal will be carried at the meeting of the public services committee of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions later this month.

The deal has been rejected by members of the second level teachers’ union, ASTI.