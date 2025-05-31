Buncrana drowning victim Matt Sibanda was ‘truly special’ with ‘generous heart’, funeral hears

Funeral Mass held for Matt Sibanda (18), who drowned off the coast of Buncrana, Co Donegal

Matt Sibanda, who died after getting into difficulty in Co Donegal’s Lough Swilly, was a “truly special soul” who “made others feel seen, valued and heard”, his funeral has heard.

“That is a rare gift ... and one that touched everyone who knew him,” said Mr Sibanda’s uncle, Buhle.

The 18 year old died earlier this month with his friend, 16-year-old Emmanuel Familola, after they went into the water off Ned’s Point in Buncrana, to retrieve a football.

Originally from Zimbabwe, he, his mother and younger sister were living in the Co Donegal town.

His funeral Mass took place in St Mary’s Oratory in Buncrana on Saturday morning.

Pupils from his school, Crana College in Buncrana, formed a guard of honour outside the church alongside students from Emmanuel’s school, Scoil Mhuire.

Relatives from Zimbabwe travelled to Buncrana for the funeral. His family visited the scene of the tragedy before the service on Saturday.

Other family and friends from Buncrana and from the migrant communities in Donegal and Ireland were also present.

Commandant Joe Glennon, aide de camp to the Taoiseach, attended on behalf of the Taoiseach and Tánaiste, as did the chaplain to the Taoiseach, Father Daniel McFaul.

Also present were Kevin Cooley, principal of Crana College, and the principal of Scoil Mhuire, Evelyn McLoughlin, and teachers from both schools, as well as representatives from the emergency services, including An Garda Síochána, the RNLI, Coastguard and ambulance service.

The requiem Mass began with the playing of the Zimbabwean national anthem.

In his homily, parish priest Father Francis Bradley said Mr Sibanda was known for “his quiet but sociable presence, his smiling face and his ability to always listen and respond with a deeply respectful and generous heart”.

He and his family arrived in Buncrana in late 2023.

“He was undeniably wise and good beyond his years, with an ability to sit with other children reading, debating and learning with great enthusiasm, always curious to know a little more.”

Fr Bradley said the teen had “profound respect” for his mother and was “a good and kind boy, a humble kid who would play with other children, always looking out for his sister”.

“He adored her, and she him. He would watch her when his mam was working. He taught her to ride a bike, he would play piggyback with her and chase her after school.”

Mr Sibanda loved healthy food, exercising and lifting weights, Fr Bradley said, adding that he was a powerful swimmer.

Fr Bradley also spoke of the impact of the double tragedy on the town of Buncrana, describing the loss of the two teenagers as “an open wound, a sore blow for us all”.

Mr Sibanda’s uncle Buhle thanked everyone for coming “to honour and remember” the life of his “beloved” nephew. He said “the pain of losing him so suddenly ...is something we are still struggling to understand”.

He described his nephew as “a humble young man, never one to seek the spotlight, never one to boast”.

“He moved through life with a quiet dignity and deep respect for others,” he said.

“Though his life was far too short, Matt left us with memories and moments that will live on forever.”