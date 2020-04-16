Man appears in court charged with murder in Co Fermanagh

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of John Paul McDonagh in Co Fermanagh.

Joseph Joyce (29) of Coolcullen Meadow in Enniskillen, is facing three charges in connection with the death of the 18-year-old.

Mr McDonagh died in hospital on Monday after being stabbed in the Coolcullen Meadow area on Saturday.

Mr Joyce has been charged with murder, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

He said he understood the charges when they were put to him at a sitting of Strabane Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

An application for bail was denied by District Judge Eamonn King over concerns about the risk of absconding, interference with witnesses and reoffending, as well as a threat to Mr Joyce’s life.

“I am not satisfied that any conditions could be attached that would satisfy the court that this defendant is a candidate for bail, and consequently bail is refused,” he said. - PA