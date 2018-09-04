Liam Miller tribute match to be televised by Virgin Sport

The sold-out Liam Miller tribute match at Páirc Uí Chaoimh between a Manchester United Legends XI and a Glasgow Celtic/Republic of Ireland selection will be broadcast live on television on Virgin Media Sport, it has been confirmed.

Virgin Media Television confirmed on Tuesday evening that it would show the game live on September 25th on its platform-exclusive channel, Virgin Media Sport, with all advertising and sponsorship revenues from the game going to the Liam Miller tribute fund.

The former Manchester United and Glasgow Celtic player who won 21 caps for the Republic of Ireland from Ovens in Cork died last February at the age of just 36 from cancer at Marymount Hospice.

Chairman of the Liam Miller tribute match organising committee, developer Michael O’Flynn said that he was delighted that the game would be televised and that Miller’s widow, Clare and their three children would benefit as would Marymount Hospice and other charities.

“We are delighted to announce live coverage of the match will feature some of the game’s greatest ever players and it is a fitting tribute to Liam that sporting fans throughout the country will be able to enjoy this one-of-a-kind match thanks to Virgin Media Sport,” he said.

Former Manchester United’s stars such as Denis Irwin, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Rio Ferdinand will take on a Glasgow Celtic/Republic of Ireland selection featuring the likes of Robbie Keane and Damien Duff.

Kieran Holden, head of sport at Virgin Media Television said the station was pleased to support the game. “The match is a fitting tribute to Liam’s memory and for his family and friends – we’re looking forward to bringing this big event to a national audience.”

The game was originally fixed for Turner’s Cross which has a capacity of about 7,000 and tickets sold out within minutes but it was transferred from there when the GAA agreed to host the game at Páirc Uí Chaoimh which has a capacity of 45,000.

Virgin TV was formerly the TV3 group, which comprised TV3, 3e and be3, and Virgin Sport is free to all Virgin TV customers.