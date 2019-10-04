Heavy rain expected to add to the possibility of flooding across the country

Heavy rain is expected over the weekend following on from Storm Lorenzo which caused flooding along the west coast.

Up to 20mm of rain is expected on Saturday afternoon in the east as a band of showers crosses the country. Though the rainfall will be short-lived, the showers will be intense.

It will be followed by a dry day on Sunday until the evening time when another band of heavy rain is expected to cross the country into Monday morning.

There is a possibility of spot flooding in many parts of the country especially as there has been a lot of rain recently.

Met Éireann forecaster Deirdre Lowe said the amounts were not as significant as the fact that the ground is already sodden from heavy rain in the last week.

Parts of Connemara and Donegal, where there is ongoing flooding, experienced almost 50mms of rain as a result of Storm Lorenzo.

Dozens of homes have been flooded in Donegal town after a prolonged period of rain on Thursday night and Friday morning.

Ms Lowe said some rivers are close to bursting their banks particularly the River Bonet in Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim and the Figile River in Co Offaly.

“The problem is that the ground is sodden and next week looks unsettled overall with low pressure between Ireland and Iceland,” she said.

“The low pressure area will move closer to Scotland. There will be sunshine and showers with some longer spells of rain at times. Though amounts will not be extreme, rainfall will still be above normal for the time of year.”

Tuesday and Wednesday will have fresh, occasionally strong, southwest winds with showers mostly confined to western coastal areas.

The expected rainfall could add to already saturated ground. Parts of the midlands and northwest received twice the average monthly rainfall in September, most of which fell in the second half of the month. Athenry had its wettest September in 13 years. On September 22nd almost 50mms of rain fell in Ballyhaise, Co Cavan.