Fire destroys one of Co Donegal’s best-known country houses

One of Donegal’s most historic houses has been destroyed in an overnight fire.

Donaghmore House in Castlefin, which was on the market for €1.2 million, was engulfed by flames.

A full investigation into the blaze has started.

Donaghmore House in Castlefin, Co Donegal. Photograph: Screengrab from Sherry Fitzgerald YouTube video

The house which sits on a 90-acre estate, is owned by the Tinney family, has been vacant for some time. The substantial Victorian (c1870) country house on approximately 36 hectares (90 acres) incorporated an attractive detached cast iron conservatory, two gate lodges, walled gardens and a range of outbuildings.

The 10-bedroom house extended to 595 square meters (6,400 square feet) and some of its original features include sliding sash window frames, original cornicing, fireplaces, extra high ceilings.

Three fire tenders from Letterkenny, Stranorlar, and Strabane battled the blaze for hours before it was eventually brought under control.

It is believed the Donaghmore House was associated with the Spence family from the 1750s until about 1800 of which at least two members (father and son) served as ministers of the church.

The original house appears to have ceased to have been used as a rectory in the 1860s and the present, more substantial house, may have been built shortly after this time.