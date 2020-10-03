Eight people injured as bus and car collide in Dublin city

Eight people have been injured, two of them seriously, in a collision between a bus and a car in Dublin city centre last night.

Two men – understood to be occupants of the car – are in intensive care.

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission has been informed as “one of the vehicles involved had come to the attention of gardaí prior to the incident,” gardaí said in a statement.

The collision happened on at the junction of Northumberland Road and Haddington Road in Ballsbridge at about 10.45pm.

After the collision the bus crashed into the front garden of a house where it knocked a tree which fell against a house.

It is unclear if the house was damaged.

The car is seen on its side after the collision. Photograph: Polly Dennison /The Irish Times

The front of the bus is very severely damaged and most of the windows at the front of the first floor of the bus are blown out.

It remains at the scene this morning. The car also remains at the scene and appears to have flipped onto its side after the collision.

Emergency services were swiftly on the scene and eight people were taken to hospital. It is understood others were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The scene of the collision remains closed for a forensic examination and gardaí said diversions were likely to remain in place for much of Saturday.

Gardaí at Irishtown are appealing for witnesses to come forward, particularly anyone who has camera or dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Irishtown Garda Station on 01 6669600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.