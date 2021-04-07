Drugs worth €230,000 seized in Clondalkin, Co Dublin

Three kilogrammes of cocaine and 1kg of cannabis herb, with an estimated street value of €230,000 have been seized by gardaí in Clondalkin, Co Dublin.

Gardaí members of the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau supported by the Garda Dog and Stolen Motor Vehicle units searched an address in the Clondalkin area and recovered the drugs.

One man aged 36 years, was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of involvement in drug trafficking and is currently detained, under section 2 of Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at Ronanstown Garda Station.