Clare County Council puts controversial Supermac’s plaza plan on hold

Clare County Council today put on hold contentious plans by fast food firm, Supermac’s to build a €10 million motorway plaza serving the Limerick to Galway motorway.

The local authority requested additional information on technical aspects of the proposal for a site off the M18 motorway near Ennis and the village of Clarecastle.

The project has been mired in controversy over bogus letters of support for the project lodged with the council.

A total of 187 letters of support were lodged in support of the project and about 40 people have since contacted the council to complain and 27 have formally withdrawn what were not their letters in the first place.

Supermac’s has requested the Garda to investigate the submission of the bogus letters after the company stated it was “horrified” to learn from the media about them. It said it “disowns the actions taken and wants to distance itself completely from them”.

However, the council does not refer to the “bogus letters” in its request for further information. Instead, it is seeking details on the main sewer connection to the proposed project, traffic; landscaping; the operation of the plaza and surface water management.

In a potential stumbling block to the application, the council has told Supermac’s boss, Pat McDonagh that Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) has raised an issue with the feasibility of having the main sewer connection for the project on the N85 bridge crossing the River Fergus.

The council states: “Therefore, you are requested to submit your proposals to satisfy that it is feasible to design, locate and operate the rising main through the bridge.”

The council did grant planning to Mr McDonagh for a previous plaza application off the M18 near Ennis but this was overturned on appeal at An Bord Pleanála. The current application is also likely to go to An Bord Pleanála if the council does grant planning permission.

The plan is also facing local opposition with a number of Ennis businesses, including the Old Ground hotel, the Temple Gate Hotel, Hotel Woodstock and a number of service stations coming together to lodge a joint objection.

The objectors state that the provision of the extensive food offer, travel, tourist and information centre with ample car parking and coach parking will significantly detract from Ennis Town Centre.

Currently, there is no motorway plaza on the motorway linking Limerick to Galway and Mr McDonagh has been unsuccessful over the past four years in getting the green light for the project.

Supermac’s already has plazas in place at Moneygall in Co Offaly and another plaza near the M6 at Loughrea in Co Galway.