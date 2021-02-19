Cannabis worth €260,000 seized in separate raids at Dublin Port

Herbal cannabis worth an estimated €260,000 was discovered in separate raids at Dublin Port on Thursday.

As part of the first operation, 5kg of herbal cannabis was discovered, with the assistance of detector dog Robbie, in a parcel that originated from the Netherlands.

Robbie, a Springer spaniel, is top dog in the Customs canine squad and was responsible for sniffing out more than €6 million worth of drugs in 2020.

Separately, and with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile X-ray scanner, 8kg of herbal cannabis was found concealed within electric heaters that originated in Spain. Both consignments were destined for addresses in Dublin.

Investigations are ongoing.

The seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.