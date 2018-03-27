Belfast to give Bill Clinton freedom of the city

Belfast City Council has agreed to give both former US president Bill Clinton and Senator George Mitchell the freedom of the city.

At a special meeting of the council held on Tuesday, councillors agreed on a request from SDLP councillor Tim Attwood to bestow the honour on the former president as well as Senator Mitchell, former US special envoy for Northern Ireland.

Both men are to be recognised for their services to peace in Northern Ireland. A council meeting will be held at a later date to officially confer the honour.

Mr Clinton and Mr Mitchell will be the 83rd and 84th recipients of the freedom of Belfast. The former US president held separate meetings with DUP leader Arlene Foster and Sinn Féin leaders Gerry Adams and Michelle O’Neill during a visit last October. He also spoke at the funeral of the late Martin McGuinness a year ago.

Kenneth Branagh, Michael Longley, Van Morrison and Mary Peters were recently given the freedom of the city.