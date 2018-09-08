Muscular Dystrophy Ireland to receive grant of $30,000

Muscular Dystrophy Ireland is to receive a grant of $30,000 after winning an award for its role in improving the lives of individuals affected by the condition.

Muscular dystrophy is a group of diseases that cause progressive weakness and loss of muscle mass. In muscular dystrophy, abnormal genes, or mutations, interfere with the production of proteins needed to form healthy muscle.

Muscular Dystrophy Ireland will receive a Strategies to Realise Innovation, Vision and Empowerment (STRIVE) Award, which were created by PTC Therapeutics to aid charities committed to serving the duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) community.

“We are thrilled to have won this STRIVE Award, which will help us make a real difference to the lives of people affected by duchenne,” said Muscular Dystrophy Ireland chief executive Elaine McDonnell.

“The grant will help us to run personal development workshops for boys and young adults aged 11- 25 nationwide to encourage and support independent living, as well as to fund group projects aimed at promoting engagement and independence.”

The STRIVE Awards recognise the “vital role patient advocacy groups play in improving the lives of individuals affected by DMD”, and grants are awarded to facilitate unique, inventive ideas or programmes that support patients and their families.

Muscular Dystrophy Ireland was one of eight organisations to receive the award, with judges commending the “innovative and collaborative” nature of the winning applications.