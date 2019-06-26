Legislation allowing limited access to medical cannabis signed

Legislation allowing people access to medical cannabis on a limited basis over the next five years has been signed into law by Minister for Health Simon Harris.

Mr Harris said the programme would allow “compassionate access to cannabis for medical reasons” in cases where conventional treatment has failed.

The Department of Health said conditions the drug could be prescribed by a consultant to treat include multiple sclerosis, nausea related to chemotherapy and severe cases of epilepsy.

“For years, families have fought for this programme to be established and for years, we have faced many challenges, obstacles and hurdles,” the Minister said. “I am so pleased to be here today to advance this programme and help the lives of many families across the country.”

The decision to allow access to the drug comes after a review by the Health Products Regulatory Authority but Mr Harris said there was no plans to broadly legalise cannabis in the State.

The next step following the signing of the legislation will be for potential commercial cannabis suppliers to apply to have their products assessed for suitability for medical use. Consultants would then be permitted to to prescribe cannabis products to patients.

No medical cannabis products are currently available in Ireland.