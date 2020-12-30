Covid-19: Staff at Wheatfield Prison test positive for virus

A number of staff have tested positive for Covid-19 at Dublin’s Wheatfield Prison.

While it did not specify how many positive tests had been recorded, the Irish Prison Service said in a statement on Wednesday that contact tracing is under way and that there are no cases among prisoners.

“As a precaution, the Irish Prison Service, in conjunction with the HSE, will test all prisoners and all staff,” it said.

An outbreak control team has been established to help guard against any further spread of the disease within the prison.

Families of prisoners have been told that staff would be in contact if any confirmed cases materialised among the prison population and there is no need to contact Wheatfield.

Phone and video calls for prisoners will continue as normal and prisoners will be able to access services such as drug counselling and psychology after Christmas when they are deemed safe.

“We will be allowing people out of cells for exercise and showering and to access phone and video calls. We have also provided Netflix in cells and this will provide some entertainment in the evening.”