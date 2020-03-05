Coronavirus: Now 13 people have Covid-19 in the Republic

An additional seven cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed, bringing the total number of cases to 13 in the Republic.

The numbers in Northern Ireland remain at three cases.

Four of the new cases in the Republic related to travel from northern Italy, and involved males in the east of the country, according to the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

Two are associated with close contact with a previously confirmed case, two females in the west of the country .

One case of community transmission, a male from the south of the country, is associated with Cork University Hospital and a risk assessment is underway in relation to the exposure of health workers, NPHET said.

The HSE is now working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients may have had, to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer with the Department of Health, said:

“Ireland remains in containment phase with just one case of community transmission. This is, however, a rapidly evolving situation. Public health doctors are working hard to ensure our containment measures are operating effectively.

“Most people who become infected with Covid-19 experience a mild illness and recover, but it can be more severe for some.

“However, this will need a national effort. Every individual needs to be aware of how to protect their own health and the health of others.”

Despite the increase in cases, Dr Holohan said he was not alarmed.

“This is what we would have anticipated. It matches the pattern of most other countries’ experience.”

He said the number of cases was “still small” and officials were confident they can prevent significant further transmission.

Other than the case in Cork, he said, public health officials could explain how the patients involved were infected.

CUH

In relation to the Cork case, HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said the Cork University Hospital had put in place “robust, immediate actions that put patient safety first”.

These include the cancellation of elective surgeries, visitor restrictions and the clearance of further space for isolating patients.

“We can’t explain this case by way of travel history or contact with a person” who is a confirmed case, Dr Holohan said.

And despite the surge in cases related to travellers returning from Italy, he said there were no plans to introduce a travel ban for any region.

A travel ban would be neither proportionate nor effective in preventing transmission, he said.

The patient at CUH is receiving intensive care in an isolation unit there. It is understood the male coronavirus patient received treatment in the hospital last week and was discharged. He was readmitted in recent days and tested for the virus. The National Virus Reference Laboratory confirmed a positive test on Thursday.

CUH said it was introducing strict visitor restrictions “with immediate effect” due to infection control concerns.

“This is in the interest of patient care and in order to prevent the spread of infections within the hospital.”

The hospital said it regretted any inconvenience caused to patients and relatives by “these necessary measures.

“All infection control measures are in place and every effort is being made to manage and contain the spread of infection.”

Hospital management have advised people to contact their GP or out-of-hours service (SouthDoc) in the first instance and to explore “all other options available to them” before going to the emergency departments in the city if their needs are not urgent.