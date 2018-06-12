Woman allegedly sexually assaulted walking home

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in connection with an alleged sexual assault that occurred in Co Kildare in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred between 1am and 1.30am when a woman in her early twenties who was walking home on Millicent Road, Clane, alleges she was assaulted by three men.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen anything unusual on Millicent Road or who can assist gardaí to contact them at Naas Garda station on 045884300, the Garda confidential line on 1800666111 or any Garda station.