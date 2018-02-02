NI woman (57) faces claims of assisting husband’s rape of young girl

A woman who allegedly dressed a little girl in lingerie to be raped by her husband must remain in custody, a Belfast High Court judge ruled on Friday.

Bail previously granted to Heather Talbot (57) was overturned amid claims she took part in the abuse and fuelled her partner’s child sex fantasies.

Prosecutors also contended that online chat logs point to the Co Down couple having targeted other, still unidentified, young victims.

One discussion on the dark web referred to the ideal age being up to three, because after that “they talk too much”, a judge was told.

Ms Talbot, a cleaner from Kinghill Avenue in Newcastle, is charged with eight sexual offences including aiding and abetting rape, inciting and committing gross indecency with a child, and indecent assault on a female. She is further accused of making, possessing and distributing indecent images of a child.

Her 58-year-old husband, Gary Talbot, faces similar offences and two counts of raping the girl.

The charges against them relate to a period between 2001 and 2003 when the child was said to be aged between two and four.

Police uncovered the alleged abuse after they searched the couple’s house in October last year, seizing computers and mobile phones. Crown lawyer Philip Henry revealed that up to 500,000 indecent images of children were found.

Sexual activity

They included photographs allegedly depicting both defendants in sexual activity with the alleged victim at their home, the court heard.

Gary Talbot was said to have told police he made “sexy photographs” of the girl, and admitted to raping and sexually assaulting her. His wife was allegedly present and may have taken some of the photos, according to his account.

The court was told she denies recording any of the abuse, but accepted accompanying him to buy the lingerie outfits after discussing his sexual fantasies about children.

“She admitted purchasing the items with her husband, that she had dressed the victim for her husband and that she was present when a number of the photographs were taken of the child . . . undressing,” Mr Henry said. “She claimed she was not aware what happened after this between her husband and the victim.”

It was claimed the couple used fake names to frequent online swinger sites and visit dark web chatrooms. Based on the content of some alleged conversations, Mr Henry argued there had been other child victims.

‘Ideal age’

The prosecution contended that one online exchange took place with someone who displayed an image of a five-month-old girl. According to Mr Henry that prompted the reply: “For us, the ideal age to play with is up until three, because after that they talk too much.”

Gary Talbot had been remanded in custody after the couple appeared together at Downpatrick Magistrates’ Court on Thursday. Bail was initially granted to Ms Talbot at that stage, prompting the prosecution to lodge a High Court appeal against the decision to release her.

Opposing her release due to the risk of re-offending, Mr Henry claimed she was just as active a participant as her husband.

Defence counsel Tom McCreanor insisted there was no evidence of Heather Talbot being responsible for any of the online chats.

Granting the prosecution appeal, Mrs Justice Keegan cited the potential risk of interference with the administration of justice in a case where other potential victims may emerge.