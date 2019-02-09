Man and woman held after body found in Co Tyrone alleyway

Two people have been arrested after the body of a man was discovered in Clogher, Co Tyrone.

The man was discovered in an alleyway in McCrea Park in the town at about 8.15am on Saturday morning.

Detective Chief Inspector Peter McKenna, from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team, said that while a post-mortem examination has yet to take place, “I am treating his death as murder”.

A 33 -year-old woman and a 23-year-old man have been arrested and are being questioned on suspicion of murder, he said.

He appealed for anyone with information about the death of the man, who has not been formally identified, to contact the PSNI.