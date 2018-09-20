Greyhound owners urged to be vigilant after seven dogs reported stolen

The Irish Greyhound Board (IGB) has warned greyhound owners to be extra vigilant after seven dogs were reported stolen in the southeast region.

The dogs, ranging in age from six months to eight years, were taken from their homes in Wexford, Kilkenny and Waterford in recent weeks.

Two dogs taken from Kilkenny have since been recovered.

IGB welfare officer Deirdre Scally said greyhound owners should ensure they have secured any property where their dogs are kept.

“Thieves are deterred by good security measures. It is important for owners to report any suspicious activity around their own property or that of another greyhound owner to the gardaí immediately,” she said.

In 2016, Clares Rocket, one of the country’s top greyhounds was stolen from Riverside Kennels, owned by respected Tipperary trainer Graham Holland. It was returned after gardaí intercepted a car and recovered the dog two days later.