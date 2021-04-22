Child Rescue Ireland alert issued for missing girl (14)

A Child Rescue Ireland (CRI) alert has been issued by the Garda in relation to the disappearance of a 14-year-old girl in Co Louth.

The CRI system is used when the Garda launches a missing person’s inquiry for children who are missing and believed to be in serious and imminent danger.

In a statement on Thursday night, the Garda said it was seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Svetlana Murphy.

“Following investigations to date, An Garda Síochána now have serious concerns that there is an immediate and serious risk to the health or welfare of Svetlana,” said the force.

Svetlana left her home on Coast Road, Blackrock, Co Louth, at approximately 4pm on Monday.

She is described as 5ft 1ins in height with a slim build. She has brown hair and brown eyes. At the time she went missing, Svetlana was wearing navy tracksuit bottoms with a red and white stripe on the leg, a black zipped top and black runners.

The Garda said she is in the company of Nojus Maculevicius who is 18-years-old.

Mr Maculevicius is described as being 6ft in height with a slim build. He has dark brown hair and he is clean shaven. He was wearing dark grey Snickers work trousers and a black Snickers top. He may also have been wearing a khaki green hoody, and either black boots or Adidas runners.

Both Svetlana and Mr Maculevicius are travelling in a silver Hyundai Veloster car with the registration number 132-D-13518.

Gardaí are satisfied that Svetlana and Mr Maculevicius travelled from Blackrock to Newry, Co Down, on Monday, and were sighted there at approximately 7pm.

Gardaí are satisfied the Hyundai Veloster car was in the greater Belfast area at 5.35pm on Wednesday.

However the Garda is not aware of Svetlana’s and Mr Maculevicius’ whereabouts at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí on 999 or 112. “Please do not approach those involved, instead immediately contact 999 / 112 or your local Garda Station providing as much information as possible,” said the Garda.