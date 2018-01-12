Baby girl returned to parents following Dublin car theft

A baby girl has been returned safely to her parents after a car she was in was stolen on Friday morning in Dublin.

The Opel Vectra hatchback was taken from outside a house at Park Vale, Baldoyle at about 7.30am.

The 13-month-old girl was in the back seat at the time. The car was found abandoned 45 minutes later in the Clongriffin area, a few kilometres away from where it was stolen.

The infant was unharmed and no arrests were made, a Garda spokesman said.

Gardaí in Raheny are investigating and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with any information about the car, registration 05D 66688, to contact Raheny Garda station on 01 6664300, or any Garda station.