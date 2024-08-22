RTÉ senior executive Jim Jennings to leave following process involving Workplace Relations Commission

Jim Jennings was a member of the top level executive board of RTÉ under the previous director general Dee Forbes but was not part of Kevin Bakhurst's leadership team. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

RTÉ has said its director of content Jim Jennings is to leave the broadcaster following a process involving the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst told staff on Thursday that Mr Jennings would be departing at the end of the month. Mr Bakhurst did not reveal the details of any settlement agreement reached with Mr Jennings.

“I am pleased we have been able to reach agreement around the terms of his departure with the support of the Workplace Relations Commission,” he said.

An RTÉ spokesman said there was no confidentiality clause involved in the agreement with Mr Jennings. However, he said under the principles of the WRC mediation service, the terms of any settlement were not published or disclosed.

Mr Jennings was a member of the top level executive board of RTÉ under the previous director general Dee Forbes. He has been on leave for health reasons for some time. He was not a member of the leadership team put in place at the broadcaster after Mr Bakhurst took over as director general.

In June, an Oireachtas committee was told that RTÉ's board had been dealing with a proposal for an exit package to be paid to an individual that could cost in the region of €400,000, but the recipient of this has not been identified.

RTÉ chairman Terence O’Rourke confirmed to the committee, in response to questions from Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin, that a request for an exit package for an individual had come before the board. Mr O’Rourke told the committee that he understood that legally he could not offer details about the individual in question.

Asked by Mr Griffin if the sum involved could be in excess of €400,000, Mr O’Rourke replied: “I don’t know the number but it could be at that level, yes.”

Asked whether the announcement regarding Mr Jennings was linked to the process disclosed by Mr O’Rourke at the Oireachtas committee, the spokesman for RTÉ said: “RTÉ is unable to comment beyond the statement.”

Mr Bakhurst told staff on Thursday: “I would like to let you know that Jim Jennings will leave RTÉ on 31st August.

“I would like to thank Jim for his long service to RTÉ and his great contribution to the organisation and public service media for almost 40 years.

“Jim joined RTÉ in 1985 as a researcher and subsequently worked as a television producer/director before becoming Head of RTÉ Radio 1. He took up the role of Director of Content in 2017.

“Jim leaves at a time when the organisation is redefining the Audio and Visual briefs as part of RTÉ's new strategy. I am pleased we have been able to reach agreement around the terms of his departure with the support of the Workplace Relations Commission.”