Influencer Lisa McGowan receives €3m in pay and pension contributions from her company

Fashion blogger Lisa McGowan from Tullamore, Co Offaly, pictured at the Galway Races. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Fashion blogger and social media influencer Lisa McGowan paid herself a bumper pay package of €3.06 million in pay and pension payments in 2024.

Accounts filed by Ms McGowan’s Lisa’s Lust List Ltd show that Ms McGowan’s pay package last year more than doubled from €1.29 million to €3.06 million.

This comprised €2.68 million in emoluments and €384,002 in pension contributions.

Ms McGowan is the firm’s only director and the payout for 2024 was almost three times the level of €949,575 she received for 2023.

The increase in the overall pay package for Ms McGowan was the chief factor behind the firm recording a post tax loss of €736,075 for the year. As a result, its accumulated profits reduced from €1.195 million to €459,677.

The abridged accounts don’t disclose revenues generated last year.

Ms McGowan, from Tullamore, Co Offaly, started her online promotional work after she won the best-dressed lady competition at the Galway Races in 2016. An insurance broker in the family firm, the 52 year old incorporated Lisa’s Lust List Ltd in November 2017.

Ms McGowan sells clothes, accessories and beauty products on her lisaslustlist.ie website.

She set up a new company, Jentro Ltd, in 2023 and a joint venture company, LMLB Beauty Ltd, has yet to file its 2024 accounts but made post tax profits of €895,660 in 2023.

The fashion blogger’s Lisa’s Lust List Facebook page has 216,000 followers and she has 188,000 followers on Instagram.

In a recent interview with Goss.ie, Ms McGowan said: “I live and breathe what I do, and maybe that’s why I’m doing so well ... Financially I’m okay, and I’m not in it for the money. You know, I’m 52, I can’t do this forever.”

“People say to me, ‘you’re a millionaire’ – I don’t even think of it like that. I get up in the morning, I do my jobs, I have my lunch, I do more jobs, I work hard, I go to bed. If that’s what the life of a millionaire is, fair enough.”