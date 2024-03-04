Former RTÉ chairwoman hits back at ‘hands-off’ Minister claiming ‘enforced dismissal’

Former RTÉ chairwoman Siún Ní Raghallaigh has defended her actions that led to what she called her “enforced dismissal” by Minister for Media Catherine Martin.

In a strongly-worded statement that is likely to revive political pressure on Ms Martin, Ms Ní Raghallaigh said: “My experience over the past 15 months has been of a Minister actively taking a hands-off approach whilst delegating through her officials.”

The former chair, who resigned after Ms Martin refused to express confidence in her during an RTÉ Prime Time interview, said she had considered RTÉ's exit payment to former chief financial officer (CFO) Richard Collins to be in the past before Ms Martin raised it during two meetings a fortnight ago.

“The questions posed to me in relation to the exit packages from last October were left of field and rehashing an issue that was dealt with. To raise it five months later was and remains baffling to me,” Ms Ní Raghallaigh said.

READ MORE

“If the Minister had decided that she no longer wanted me as chair, that is her privilege. However, I cannot remain silent about the manner of my enforced dismissal which seemed designed to traduce my reputation.”

Ms Ní Raghallaigh said she had only “a handful” of meetings directly with Ms Martin during her 15 months as chairwoman, questioning the Minister’s claim that there was a direct line of communication between the two. “On the whole this took the form of communications with her Department officials,” Ms Ní Raghallaigh said.

Ms Martin has faced heavy Opposition criticism for “summarily” sacking Ms Ní Raghallaigh amid disagreement over whether the Minister had been properly informed that Mr Collins’ exit package had gone through the RTÉ board remuneration committee.

Although the Minister defended her actions at the Oireachtas media committee last week, Ms Ní Raghallaigh’s statement challenges the Minister’s account on several points.

Ms Ní Raghallaigh also criticised Ms Martin for failing to fill RTÉ board vacancies, saying she wrote to the Minister in early August to advise of two looming board departures in September and October and another three in January.

Her aim, she said, was to bring the Minister’s attention to the “urgent need” for skilled directors, prioritising the requirement for expertise in financial and accounting matters.

“Given the difficulties facing the organisation, I found that the reduction in the number of board members and in particular the lack of financial expertise within the board lay heavily on me. However, no appointments were made,” Ms Ní Raghallaigh said.

“For context, this absence of financial acumen on the board was also in addition to the vacancy in the role of CFO in an organisation in deep financial trouble since last July.”

Regarding the claim that she had “misinformed” Ms Martin about how Mr Collins’ exit package had been approved, Ms Ní Raghallaigh said: “Reference has been made to ‘numerous’ enquires on the exit package for Mr Collins at two ministerial meetings of which I attended with the DG of RTÉ – however, the fact is that these enquiries were outside the agenda of the meetings and were mentioned at the end of the meetings that dealt with other substantive elements.

“Once I realised that I had inadvertently given the Minister the wrong answer to a question from her at the end of a meeting on Monday February 19th and again at a meeting on Wednesday 21st, I notified the Department that I wanted to make a clarification at 10.07am on Thursday, February 22nd. The error was a lapse of memory – nothing more. I had no motivation or gain to obfuscate on the matter. This was a matter that had been dealt with in October 2023, almost five months prior. Mr Collins’ exit package had been discussed by the remuneration committee on October 9th 2023 which I attended and was officially approved by the committee on the morning of October 10th 2023.”

She said: “After the clarification I made on February 22nd, the first response from the officials was to relay the Minister’s disappointment and indicate that a formal letter stating this would be sent to me. I asked them to request the Minister not to send the letter because it would not be in the best interests of RTÉ as it would in effect, put this matter, which had been dealt with at the remuneration committee a number of months ago, right back in the arena with no positive purpose and would make my position as chair untenable.”

Ms Ní Raghallaigh said she had “really enjoyed” working with director general Kevin Bakhurst and the board “and we were excited about reaching our destination. Over the past 15 months as chair, my work has involved intensive and extensive inputs as the DG and the board worked through a range of matters”.