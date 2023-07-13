RTÉ crisis: Will you still pay your TV licence? Would you like to hear Ryan Tubridy back on air soon?

It's three weeks since the start of the RTÉ pay crisis over Ryan Tubridy's pay. Illustration: Paul Scott

It’s three weeks since the details of Ryan Tubridy’s underreported pay first emerged, sparking the RTÉ pay crisis. Since then there has been a steady drip of information, with dozens of documents and hours of committee meetings.

So after weeks of hearing intricate details from RTÉ about barter accounts, €5,000 on flip flops and Renault deals, how do you feel about the national broadcaster?

Will you continue to pay your television licence fee? If not how should RTÉ be funded? Do you want to see changes at RTÉ and what are they? What do you think about the treatment of Ryan Tubridy? Would you like to hear him back on the airwaves soon? And what do you think of the politicians who have been questioning RTÉ, have they done a good job?

Please limit your submissions to 400 words or less. If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please indicate this in your submission – we will keep your name and contact details confidential but for verification purposes.

We will curate a selection of submissions for an article but please note we may not publish every submission we receive.

